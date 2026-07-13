Realty Income's Europe Push: Will It Drive Long-Term Growth Ahead?

Realty Income’s O expansion across Europe is becoming an important long-term growth driver, supported by a vast addressable market, attractive acquisition yields and greater geographic diversification.

As of March 31, 2026, the company owned or held interests in 15,571 properties across the United States, the United Kingdom and eight additional European countries, with Europe contributing roughly 20% of the annualized base rent. Management estimates the region represents an $8.5 trillion commercial real estate opportunity, the largest part of its roughly $14 trillion addressable market.

Realty Income invested approximately $1.29 billion in Europe during the first quarter of 2026, nearly matching its U.S. and other market investments of $1.33 billion. European investments generated an initial weighted-average cash yield of about 7% compared with 7.3% in the United States, highlighting the region's ability to deliver competitive returns while accounting for nearly half of quarterly investment activity.

Europe also provides access to a large pipeline of corporate-owned real estate and sale-leaseback opportunities, enabling Realty Income to acquire income-producing assets while helping businesses unlock capital. The company's broad international footprint further diversifies rental income across economies, interest-rate cycles and property markets, supporting stable cash flows.

Realty Income is also expanding beyond traditional acquisitions through development projects, loans, structured investments and joint ventures, creating additional avenues for growth and higher returns. Euro-denominated financing costs remain below acquisition yields, supporting investment spreads. However, currency fluctuations, varying legal frameworks and competition for premium assets remain key challenges.

How Are Realty Income’s Competitors Expanding?

Simon Property Group SPG owns 22.2% of Klépierre, which operates more than 130 shopping centers across 13 European countries. Simon's October 2025 acquisition of the remaining 12% stake in TRG simplified ownership and strengthened its balance sheet. Recent acquisitions, including Phillips Place, Brickell City Centre and outlet assets in Italy, support its focus on high-quality, brand-accretive properties.

Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT is expanding through acquisitions, redevelopment and joint ventures. FRT targets shopping centers in affluent, supply-constrained U.S. markets. FRT recently acquired properties in Maryland, Kansas, Nebraska and California.

Realty Income’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Realty Income have fallen 0.8% over the past three months, underperforming the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E), Realty Income is currently trading at 13.98X, which is at a discount to the industry average of 16.9X.



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Realty Income’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has been revised marginally upward over the past month. The consensus estimate for 2026 calls for 4% growth year over year.



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Currently, Realty Income carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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