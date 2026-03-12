Realty Income's Balance Sheet Strength: Can It Keep Fueling Deals?

For a company that grows mainly through property acquisitions, the strength of the balance sheet plays a central role. Realty Income O has long relied on steady access to capital to expand its portfolio, and its recent disclosures show how that financial position continues to support new deals across markets.



During 2025, Realty Income invested roughly $6.3 billion (pro-rata share was $6.2 billion) in properties and other investments at a weighted average cash yield of about 7.3%. The pace remained strong in the fourth quarter as well, with around $2.4 billion deployed (pro-rata share was $2.3 billion). The company’s portfolio now includes more than 15,500 properties leased to more than 1,700 clients across a wide range of industries in the United States and Europe.



A look at leverage helps explain how Realty Income maintains this level of activity. The company reported net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre of about 5.4 times at the end of 2025, a level that remains within the range typically viewed as manageable for large, investment-grade REITs. This balance sheet profile allows O to pursue acquisitions while keeping financial risk under control.



Liquidity is another important pillar. Realty Income finished 2025 with roughly $4.1 billion available through cash and credit facilities, providing significant financial flexibility. This liquidity allows the company to move quickly when attractive property opportunities appear in the market.



Access to capital markets further supports the strategy. Realty Income raised about $2.4 billion in equity through its at-the-market program during 2025 and also issued senior unsecured notes to extend its debt maturity profile. In early 2026, the company added convertible senior notes, strengthening funding capacity for future investments and supporting its ongoing acquisition pipeline.

Kimco and Regency: Balance Sheets Support Growth

Kimco Realty KIM maintains a strong financial profile that supports ongoing investments. Kimco ended 2025 with more than $2.2 billion of liquidity and net debt to EBITDA on a look-through basis of 5.7 times, giving Kimco the flexibility to fund acquisitions and redevelopment activity. Kimco also benefits from an A-level credit rating, reinforcing capital access.



Regency Centers REG also shows balance sheet strength that supports growth initiatives. Regency had roughly $1.4 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facility at the end of 2025, providing liquidity to pursue acquisitions and development opportunities while maintaining balanced leverage with manageable near-term maturities.

O’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Realty Income have risen 14.8% so far in the year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 13.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, O trades at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 14.55, below the industry but ahead of its one-year median of 13.24. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, estimates for O’s 2026 FFO have been revised modestly downward, while those for 2027 FFO per share have remained unchanged.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Realty Income carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.