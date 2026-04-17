Realty Income vs. Federal Realty: Which Retail REIT Is a Better Buy?

Retail REITs have staged a steady comeback as tenant demand stabilizes and leasing spreads improve across key markets. Within this space, Realty Income O and Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT stand out for their scale, track records and income appeal. But the two operate with very different strategies. Realty Income leans on a global net lease model, with long-term contracts and predictable cash flows, while Federal Realty focuses on high-quality, mixed-use retail assets in the dense coastal markets.



Both companies continue to invest in growth through acquisitions and development, but their execution paths are not identical. Realty Income emphasizes diversification and capital partnerships, while Federal Realty is doubling down on redevelopment and mixed-use expansion.



For investors trying to decide between steady income and embedded growth potential, comparing these approaches offers useful clarity. The question is not just who pays out reliable dividends, but which platform is better positioned to grow income over time.

The Case for O

Realty Income’s main strength is the scale and diversity of its platform. The company owns more than 15,500 properties spread across all 50 U.S. states, the U.K. and eight European countries. It also serves tenants in 92 industries, helping limit the impacts of weakness in any single sector. That gives Realty Income a broader and more balanced operating base than Federal Realty, which is more focused on the affluent coastal markets and open-air shopping centers. As a result, Realty Income offers investors a wider footprint and a more diversified stream of rental income.



The company’s business model is built for consistency. As of Dec. 31, 2025, occupancy stood at 98.9%, while the weighted average remaining lease term was 8.8 years, providing strong visibility into future cash flow.



Realty Income has also distinguished itself as one of the market’s most reliable dividend REITs. In April 2026, the company announced its 670th consecutive monthly dividend and has delivered 134 increases in its common stock monthly dividend over time. Even alongside Federal Realty’s strong dividend record, that level of consistency is notable.



Realty Income appears positioned for further expansion. Fourth-quarter 2025 investment volume totaled $2.4 billion, and the initial 2026 guidance calls for $8 billion in investments. The company is widening its funding options through partnerships, including a recent Apollo deal that begins with a $1-billion investment for a 49% equity interest in a portfolio of U.S. retail assets.



The trade-off is that Realty Income’s net-lease model prioritizes stability over faster growth. Its 2026 same-store rent growth guidance of 1-1.3% reflects that balance, while Federal Realty offers more upside through redevelopment and stronger lease spreads.

The Case for FRT

Federal Realty’s biggest strength is the quality of its real estate portfolio. The company concentrates on dense, affluent, high-barrier markets where retailer demand tends to remain strong and new competing space is difficult to develop.



That focus is also evident in its acquisition strategy. In March 2026, Federal Realty acquired Congressional North Shopping Center for $72.3 million, adding a grocery-anchored property adjacent to its existing assets in one of the Washington, DC, area’s most established retail corridors. While Realty Income offers broader diversification, Federal Realty’s emphasis on premier locations gives it stronger pricing power in markets where space is especially valuable.



The company's real estate quality is supporting solid operating momentum. Federal Realty’s leasing performance was impressive. Comparable portfolio occupancy ended 2025 at 94.5%, the leased rate reached 96.6%, and cash leasing spreads came in at 15%, the strongest level in more than ten years. Realty Income may have higher occupancy, but Federal Realty is extracting stronger rent growth from its properties, which is a meaningful advantage for investors seeking internal growth.



Federal Realty also benefits from visible redevelopment upside. In March 2026, it highlighted roughly $400 million of residential-over-retail projects underway across several markets. This creates opportunities to unlock additional earnings from land it already owns.



There is also a strong mix of growth and income discipline here. Federal Realty’s 2026 guidance calls for FFO per diluted share of $7.42-$7.52 and comparable property growth of 3-3.5%. On top of that, it remains one of the most dependable dividend names in the space, with 58 consecutive years of annual dividend increases, the longest record in the REIT industry. Realty Income’s monthly dividend story is impressive, but Federal Realty combines dividend durability with stronger leasing economics and a more powerful redevelopment runway.

How Do Estimates Compare for O & FRT?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Realty Income’s 2026 and 2027 sales implies year-over-year growth of 7.86% and 7.65%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 funds from operations (FFO) per share suggests year-over-year growth of 3.97% and 3.31%, respectively. Over the past month, estimates for O’s 2026 FFO per share have been tweaked marginally southward to $4.45, while the same for 2027 has been revised upward to $4.60.

Estimates for Realty Income:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Realty’s 2026 and 2027 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 6.24% and 4.14%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 FFO per share has been revised 2 cents and 1 cent upward over the past month to $7.47 and $7.80, respectively. The figure suggests year-over-year increases of 3.46% and 4.42%, respectively.



Estimates for Federal Realty:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of O & FRT

So far this year, Realty Income shares have risen 14.7% and Federal Realty’s stock has gained 9.2%. In comparison, the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry has rallied 18.7%, whereas the S&P 500 composite has returned 3% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

O is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing REITs, of 14.39X, which is above its three-year median of 13.24X.



FRT is presently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 14.56X, which is also above its three-year median of 14.56X. Both O and FRT carry a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: FRT Has the Edge

Realty Income still makes a solid case for investors who want scale, diversification and highly predictable monthly income. It is a steady operator with strong occupancy, a long lease profile and multiple capital sources to keep growing.



But if the goal is to pick the better retail REIT now, Federal Realty stands out. FRT’s properties sit in stronger markets, its leasing spreads are more impressive and its redevelopment pipeline gives it more room to grow from within. Add in its long dividend record and the FRT stock looks like the more compelling bet today.



FRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), whereas O has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.