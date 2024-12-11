Realty Income a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 5.7% Yield (O)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Realty Income Corp is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 2.19% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $465,564,565 worth of O shares.
Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Realty Income Corp is $3.168/share, currently paid in monthly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/02/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for O, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
O operates in the REITs sector, among companies like Prologis Inc (PLD), and American Tower Corp (AMT).
Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Chase Coleman
NGHC market cap history
Funds Holding EIGR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.