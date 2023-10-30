News & Insights

US Markets
O

Realty Income to buy Spirit Realty Capital in a $9.3 billion deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 30, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Adds shares, details of the deal in paragraphs 2-5

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Realty Income O.N said on Monday it would buy Spirit Realty Capital SRC.N in an all-stock deal valued at $9.3 billion as it looks to expand its real estate portfolio.

Shares of Realty Income are down 1.7% at $48.4 in premarket trading, while Spirit Realty was up 11% at $35.91.

Under the terms of the agreement, Spirit shareholders will receive 0.762 newly-issued Realty Income common shares for each Spirit common share they own.

Wells Fargo is serving as the financial adviser to Realty Income and J.P. Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co are serving as financial advisers to Spirit Realty.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

O
SRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.