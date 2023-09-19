Realty Income Stock Has Crashed: Time to Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Realty Income (NYSE: O) for years has been the gold standard when it comes to REITs. The company has generated consistent results based on its in-demand property portfolio, evidenced by a 99% occupancy rate. The REIT also leases its properties out to nearly 50% investment grade tenants. The REIT is trading below its pandemic lows in terms of valuation, but is the REIT a buy now?

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 15, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 18, 2023.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Realty Income.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services.

