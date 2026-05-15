Is Realty Income Stock a Buy After Q1 Results, or Still a Hold Now?

Realty Income’s O recently released first-quarter results gave investors a familiar mix: steady rent collection, dependable dividends, and a larger investment pipeline, but also only moderate per-share growth. For a stock known as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” the question is less about survival and more about whether the latest results are strong enough to justify buying more.



We chose to wait before publishing our review, giving the stock’s recent trading pattern time to show whether investors were becoming more confident or simply staying cautious. What we found is that Realty Income’s share price has been firm overall, but the move looks more measured than aggressive.



The stock recently traded near $61.96, after a small daily gain, though it remains below its 52-week high, showing that investors are still selective rather than fully bullish. The likely reason is not just first-quarter earnings. Realty Income is benefiting from demand for steady dividend payers, its roughly 5% yield, and hopes that REITs could regain favor if interest-rate pressure eases. At the same time, higher borrowing costs and modest growth expectations continue to limit enthusiasm.



Textually, the first quarter was a solid one. Revenues rose to $1.55 billion, and AFFO per share increased 6.6% to $1.13. Management also lifted full-year adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and investment guidance, which suggests confidence in the rest of 2026.



While the company’s strategic investments augur well for long-term growth, its investment thesis presents both compelling growth drivers and legitimate concerns. Let’s explore them to ultimately arrive at the decision of whether to hold the stock for now, buy or sell and book profits.

Q1 Results Support the Income Story of Realty Income

Realty Income’s earnings were strong enough to support a constructive view, especially for income-focused investors. AFFO per share rose to $1.13 from $1.06 a year earlier. The company’s results were helped by rental income, interest income from credit investments, and active asset management. Importantly, the dividend payout ratio was manageable at 71.7% of AFFO, leaving a cushion for reinvestment and balance sheet needs.

Realty Income’s Investment Activity is Picking Up

The biggest positive was capital deployment. Realty Income invested $2.8 billion, or $2.6 billion on a pro-rata basis, at a 7.1% initial weighted average cash yield. The mix included real estate acquisitions, development activity, and more than $1.0 billion of other investments, including loans in the United States, Europe and Mexico. Management also raised 2026 investment volume guidance to $9.5 billion, up from $8.0 billion, which points to a healthy pipeline.

Balance Sheet Remains a Key Advantage for Realty Income

The balance sheet still looks solid for a large net lease REIT. Realty Income ended the quarter with $3.9 billion of liquidity on a pro-rata basis and net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 5.2x. Its investor presentation also highlights A3/A- credit ratings, 92.7% fixed-rate debt, and a 5.9-year weighted average term to maturity for notes and bonds. That financial position matters because it allows the company to keep investing even when capital markets are uneven.

Realty Income’s Portfolio Metrics Remain Durable

Operationally, Realty Income continues to show why investors treat it as a defensive REIT. The company owned or held interests in 15,571 properties, leased to 1,786 clients across 92 industries, with portfolio occupancy of 98.9% and a weighted average remaining lease term of about 8.7 years. Rent recapture on re-leased properties was 103.4%, suggesting the company is not simply filling space, but doing so at attractive economics.

But Growth is Still Not Fast at Realty Income

The concern is valuation versus growth. Even with a strong quarter, same-store rental revenue increased only 0.8%, and revised AFFO guidance of $4.41 to $4.44 implies annual per-share growth of only 3.0% to 3.7%. That is respectable, but not high. Management raised AFFO guidance, while keeping same-store rent growth guidance at 1.0% to 1.3% and occupancy near 98.5%.



The company is also leaning more into private capital partnerships and credit investments, which may improve returns but add complexity for investors who prefer the simple legacy net lease model.



Nevertheless, dividends remain the main attraction. The company recently declared its 671st consecutive monthly dividend yesterday, keeping the payout at 27.05 cents per share, or $3.246 annualized. Earlier in March, it marked its 134th dividend increase since listing on the NYSE, a record that keeps income investors watching closely. Check Realty Income’s dividend history here.

O's Estimate Revisions, Price Performance and Valuation

Over the past 30 days, while FFO per share estimates for the second quarter have remained unchanged, the same for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised slightly downward, indicating a balanced view of growth and cost pressures.



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So far this year, Realty Income stock has gained 9.9%, but underperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry and the S&P 500 Composite. However, O stock has outpaced its close peers, like Agree Realty Corporation ADC and Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. EPRT.



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Valuation-wise, Realty Income stock is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 13.72X, below the retail REIT industry average of 16.58X but ahead of its three-year median. O stock is also currently trading at a reasonable discount compared with its industry peers, Agree Realty Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust. This valuation disparity might not be as favorable as it seems. Agree Realty is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 16.25X, while Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at 14.67X.



The Value Score of D suggests that Realty Income may not be a bargain at current levels. Still, the company’s strategic investments, consistent dividend growth, underpinned by predictable rental income, keep it appealing for long-term income-oriented investors.



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Hold Looks Like the Right Call for Realty Income Stock

Realty Income’s first-quarter results were good, but not game-changing. The company delivered higher AFFO, strong occupancy, active investment volume, healthy liquidity, and solid dividend. Those are real positives, especially for investors who own the stock for monthly income and lower drama.



Still, growth remains modest, and the stock does not look like an obvious bargain after the update. Estimate revisions and valuation also point in the same direction, and therefore, for new investors, patience may be better than chasing. For current shareholders, the dividend and operating stability remain enough reasons to stay invested.



At present, Realty Income carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.