Realty Income Slips After Announcing $9.3 Bln All-Stock Deal To Acquire Spirit Realty

October 30, 2023 — 10:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Realty Income Corp. (O) are down more than 6 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) for $9.3 billion, an all-stock transaction.

The leverage-neutral transaction is expected to deliver over 2.5 percent accretion to Realty Income's annualized Adjusted Funds from Operations or AFFO per share.

Currently, Realty Income shares are trading at $45.94, down 6.28 percent from the previous close of $49.0 on a volume of 8,428,985.

