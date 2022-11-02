Realty Income Revises FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Realty Income Corp. (O) revised its outlook for the full year 2022.

The company now expects net income per share of $1.07 to $1.15, normalized FFO per share of $3.99 to $4.07 and AFFO per share of $3.87 to $3.94.

Previously, the company had expected net income per share of $1.14 to $1.27, normalized FFO per share of $3.92 to $4.05 and AFFO per share of $3.84 to $3.97.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $1.33 per share and revenues of $3.26 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.