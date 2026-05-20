Realty Income Raises Its Investment Bar: Does $9.5B Show Confidence?

Realty Income’s O higher 2026 investment target looks like a clear vote of confidence in its deal pipeline. The REIT lifted expected investment volume to $9.5 billion from $8.0 billion after putting $2.8 billion to work in the first quarter, including $2.6 billion at its pro-rata share.



The company’s investments were not limited to one track. In the first quarter, Realty Income completed $1.58 billion of real estate acquisitions, added $155.8 million in development-related investments and made about $1.03 billion of other investments, including loans and construction financing. This mix shows a wider approach than simply buying more stores or warehouses.



Management is also leaning harder into structured investments. On the call, Realty Income said that credit deals are often designed with a path toward owning the real estate later. This includes a data center loan in Virginia and construction-related investments tied to its GIC partnership in Mexico, giving the company a way to enter projects before assets are fully stabilized.



Private capital is becoming an important support for this bigger investment plan. Realty Income formed a $1.0 billion Apollo-backed joint venture involving 492 retail properties and completed a $1.7 billion cornerstone capital raise for its U.S. Core Plus fund. These channels give the company more funding options beyond public equity markets.



The raised target also comes with operating support. AFFO per share rose 6.6% year over year to $1.13 in the first quarter, occupancy stayed at 98.9%, and rent recapture reached 103.4%. With $3.9 billion of available liquidity and leverage at 5.2X net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDAre, Realty Income appears to have room to keep investing while staying selective.

How Are SPG and FRT Investing for Growth?

Simon Property Group SPG is investing through development and redevelopment rather than chasing volume. Simon Property Group has projects under construction at 29 centers, with $1.06 billion of net cost and a 9% blended yield. Simon Property Group also sees another $1 billion able to start this year, which the company is funding internally.



Federal Realty FRT is using capital recycling and targeted acquisitions to sharpen growth. It sold assets for $159 million, then bought Congressional North for $72 million at a 7% stabilized yield. Federal Realty has $400 million allocated to residential projects adding nearly 800 units. Federal Realty expects $27 million income stabilized.

O’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Realty Income have gained 10.1% so far this year, underperforming the industry’s growth of 17%.



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From a valuation standpoint, O trades at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 13.81, below the industry but ahead of its one-year median of 13.44. It carries a Value Score of D.



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Over the past 30 days, estimates for both 2026 and 2027 FFO per share have been revised slightly downward.



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At present, Realty Income carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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