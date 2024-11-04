Realty Income Q3 EPS Declines

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O), Monday reported earnings of $261.8 million or $0.30 a share compared to $233.5 million or $0.33 a share in previous year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.36 a share for the quarter.

Funds from operations for the period was $854.9 million or $0.98 a share compared to $736.1 million or $1.04 a share last year.

Adjusted FFO was $915.6 million or $1.05 a share versus $721.4 million or $1.02 a share in prior year.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates earnings of $1.15-$1.20 per share, and AFFO of $4.17-$4.21 per share for the fiscal year 2024.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.25 a share for the full year 2024.

