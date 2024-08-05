Realty Income Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corporation (O), Monday reported second-quarter net income of $256.8 million or $0.29 per share, compared to $195.4 million or $0.29 per share last year.

Funds from operations for the quarter were $929.1 million or $1.07 per share, compared to $688.0 million or $1.02 per share last year.

Normalized funds from operations for the quarter were $931.9 million or $1.07 per share, compared to $688.3 million or $1.02 per share.

Adjusted funds from operations for the quarter were $921.1 million or $1.06 per share, compared to $671.7 million or $1.00 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenues were $1.339 billion, compared to $1.019 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.36 per share and revenues of $1.25 billion.

