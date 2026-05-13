Realty Income Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Realty Income (NYSE:O) raised its full-year outlook after reporting higher first-quarter adjusted funds from operations and detailing a broader push into private capital partnerships designed to expand its investment capacity beyond the public equity markets.

The net lease real estate investment trust reported first-quarter AFFO per share of $1.13, up 6.6% from a year earlier, President and Chief Executive Officer Sumit Roy said on the company’searnings call Realty Income invested approximately $2.8 billion during the quarter, or $2.6 billion on a pro rata basis, at a 7.1% initial weighted average cash yield.

Roy said the quarter reflected progress across “disciplined capital deployment, durable portfolio performance, and continued expansion of our private capital platform.” He added that the company’s investment activity remained balanced between North America and Europe, with about $1 billion deployed into credit and structured investments.

Guidance Raised After Strong Start to 2026

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jonathan Pong said Realty Income increased its full-year investment volume guidance to $9.5 billion at 100% ownership. The company also raised its AFFO per share guidance range to $4.41 to $4.44, lifting the midpoint by $0.025.

Realty Income also increased its expected lease termination income guidance to $45 million to $50 million, up from its prior range of $40 million to $45 million. The company lowered its credit loss outlook to approximately 40 basis points of rental revenue, which Pong said reflected “improved visibility and performance across the portfolio.”

Roy said the company recognized $40.2 million of lease termination income in the first quarter. In response to an analyst question, he said the activity was not concentrated in a single tenant and was driven by asset management decisions intended to improve long-term returns.

“If we feel like we have the ability to recoup the remaining rent and be able to lease these assets to alternative tenants who are better suited for those locations, that is one of the main drivers of doing this,” Roy said. He cautioned that the elevated level of lease termination income should not be viewed as a recurring annual run rate, describing it as more “episodic” and tied in part to assets inherited through prior M&A transactions.

Private Capital Strategy Expands

Management spent much of the call outlining Realty Income’s developing private capital platform. Roy said the company has been building “a private capital ecosystem” to diversify sources of permanent equity, expand its investment opportunity set and support long-term value creation.

The company highlighted three major initiatives:

A $1.7 billion cornerstone capital raise for its perpetual life U.S. Core Plus Fund.

A strategic partnership with GIC focused primarily on construction financing and takeout commitments for built-to-suit industrial projects in the U.S. and Mexico.

A $1 billion equity investment from Apollo as part of a programmatic venture targeting the insurance and annuity market.

Roy said Realty Income identified a concentration risk in relying primarily on public equity markets, where pricing can become disconnected from operating performance. He said private capital is not a single strategy, but an ecosystem of “distinct, non-overlapping verticals” tailored to different geographies, property types and investment mandates.

Pong said the Apollo partnership provides a repeatable source of property-level equity while allowing Realty Income to retain operational control. The initial Apollo transaction involved a $1 billion equity investment in a diversified retail portfolio of about 500 single-tenant properties contributed from Realty Income’s balance sheet. The joint venture includes a call option exercisable between years seven and 15 that caps the cost of equity at 6.875% during Apollo’s ownership period, Pong said.

For the U.S. Core Plus fund, Roy said Realty Income is “very close to full deployment” of the $1.7 billion raised and expects the equity capital to be fully deployed by the nextearnings call Pong said the fund would generate a little over $10 million of annualized base management fees once fully drawn, excluding any promote accruals.

Balance Sheet and Financing Activity

Realty Income ended the quarter with approximately $3.9 billion of liquidity on a pro rata basis, Pong said. After quarter-end, the company raised an additional $174 million of forward equity, bringing its current ATM unsettled balance to about $1.4 billion.

Net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDA was 5.2 times, within the company’s targeted leverage range. Including outstanding forward equity, leverage would be 4.9 times, Pong said.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Realty Income issued $800 million of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2033, swapping $500 million into euros for a blended yield of 4.44%. Pong also described a new 10-year unsecured term loan with an affiliate of Goldman Sachs tied to a municipal prepay structure involving San Diego Community Power. That arrangement resulted in $694 million lent to Realty Income at a fixed annual interest rate of 4.91%, with $500 million later swapped to euros for a 4.34% all-in blended cost of debt.

Pong said Realty Income’s European operations continue to provide financing flexibility, with euro-denominated debt priced approximately 100 basis points inside comparable-tenor U.S. dollar debt.

Investment Pipeline and Credit Investments

Roy said Realty Income sourced approximately $31 billion of investment opportunities during the quarter and closed on about 9% of what it reviewed. Approximately 94% of opportunities were relationship-driven, which he said reflected the company’s origination platform.

The company deployed $1 billion into global credit investments, including a $375 million mezzanine loan backed by logistics assets leased to an investment-grade e-commerce client, and a $190 million loan supporting a Virginia data center campus pre-leased to an investment-grade hyperscale tenant.

Roy said Realty Income’s credit investments are generally made with a desire to own the underlying real estate or establish a path to ownership. On data centers, he said the company remains selective by operator, location and lease structure, noting that the Virginia investment was made with a developer Realty Income views as a strong partner.

Asked about the potential size of the credit investment book, Roy said it is not intended to dominate the business and will remain opportunistic. “If we can’t create that clear path, it’s not something that we’re gonna be leaning into,” he said.

Market Conditions and Portfolio Topics

Roy said the company continues to see opportunities in both the U.S. and Europe, with investment activity in the first quarter evenly split between the two regions. He said U.S. transaction markets remain active and competitive, particularly for smaller assets, while Europe remains more fragmented and less crowded.

Neil Abraham, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Realty Income International, said the company continues to see a healthy pipeline in the U.K. and that higher rates have either pushed yields out or are expected to do so. He said fund redemptions and end-of-life sales continue to create consolidation opportunities.

On theaters, Roy said same-store rental revenue declines were affected by prior restructurings, accounting comparisons, renewals with more percentage-rent arrangements and rent adjustments tied to certain operators. He said the theater business appears to be moving in the right direction, though industry sales remain below 2019 levels.

Roy also reiterated that Realty Income remains selective in gaming investments, citing operator quality, asset location and EBITDA sustainability as key factors. He pointed to the company’s investments involving CityCenter, Bellagio and the Wynn property in Boston as examples of its current gaming exposure.

Looking ahead, Roy said the company’s private capital initiatives are expected to improve its ability to deploy capital through cycles and strengthen its value proposition for shareholders. “Overall, we believe Realty Income today is more differentiated and better positioned for long-term growth than at any point in our history,” he said.

About Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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