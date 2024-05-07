Realty Income Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 2:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) will host a conference call at 2:00 PM ET on May 7, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.realtyincome.com

To listen to the call, dial (833) 816-1264 (United States) or (412) 317-5632 (International).

For a replay call, dial (877) 344-7529 and entering the conference ID 4176200.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.