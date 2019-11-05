Realty Income (O) Tops Q3 FFO Estimates, Misses on Revenues
Realty Income Corporation’s O third-quarter 2019 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 83 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure is also up 2.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported tally of 81 cents.
Results were driven by improvement in same-store rent and top-line expansion.
Total revenues for the reported quarter came in at $374.2 million, up 10.7% year over year. However, the revenue figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $375.8 million.
Quarter in Detail
During third-quarter 2019, same-store rents on 4,836 properties under lease inched up 1.2% to $293.7 million from the prior-year quarter. Portfolio occupancy of 98.3% as of Sep 30, 2019, shrunk 50 basis points (bps) year over year and remained flat sequentially.
Further, the company had 102 properties available for lease, out of a total of 5,964 properties in the portfolio as of Sep 30, 2019, compared with 102 properties as of Jun 30, 2019. Additionally, during the quarter, the company re-leased 29 properties to existing and new tenants, at a rent recapture rate of 101.5 %.
Portfolio Activity
During the third quarter, Realty Income invested $411.5 million in 51 properties, bringing the company’s total year-to-date investments to more than $2 billion. This includes £22.2 million (or nearly $27.6 million) of the company’s international real estate investment in the U.K.
The assets are under long-term, net lease agreements, with a weighted average lease term of around 9.3 years. Around 56% of the rental revenues from acquisitions reported during the quarter came in from investment grade-rated tenants and their subsidiaries.
The company sold 27 properties for $22.5 million, with a gain on sales of $1.7 million, during the July-September period.
Liquidity
Realty Income exited third-quarter 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of around $236.1 million, up from $10.4 million witnessed at the end of 2018. Furthermore, the company raised $572.4 million from the sale of common stock, at a weighted average price of $74.41 per share, during the reported quarter.
Moreover, the company has a $3.25-billion unsecured credit facility, comprising a $3-billion revolving credit facility and a $250-million term loan. As of Sep 30, 2019, the company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
Outlook
Realty Income expects full-year 2019 adjusted FFO per share of $3.29-$3.34. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $3.29.
Our Take
Realty Income’s decent third-quarter performance is encouraging. The company remains focused on external growth through exploring accretive acquisition opportunities. It invested roughly $411.5 million in high-quality properties during the July-September quarter.
In September, Realty Income agreed to acquire 454 single-tenant retail properties from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. for around $1.25 billion in cash. The deal, expected to be executed in a number of tranches with majority of the buyouts taking place this year, will be immediately accretive on a leverage-neutral basis.
Realty Income Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Realty Income Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Realty Income Corporation Quote
Realty Income currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other REITs
Regency Centers Corporation’s REG third-quarter 2019 NAREIT FFO per share came in at 99 cents, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The reported figure was also up 3.1% from the prior-year quarter tally.
Kimco Realty Corp.’s KIM third-quarter 2019 FFO as adjusted, excluding the impact of transactional income and charges, came in at 37 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The reported tally came in a penny higher than the year-ago quarter’s FFO as adjusted of 36 cents per share.
Taubman Centers Inc. TCO reported third-quarter 2018 adjusted FFO per share of $1.01, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. The figure also came in higher than the year-ago tally of 83 cents.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
