Realty Income (O) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.27, changing hands as high as $64.30 per share. Realty Income Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of O shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, O's low point in its 52 week range is $38 per share, with $84.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.68. The O DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

