Realty Income (O) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.23, changing hands as high as $53.36 per share. Realty Income Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of O shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, O's low point in its 52 week range is $45.035 per share, with $64.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.47. The O DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

