Realty Income Names Gregory Whyte COO

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corporation (O), Monday announced the appointment of Gregory Whyte as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, effective January 3, 2023.

Whyte was Senior Advisor in the Real Estate Leisure and Lodging Investment Banking group at UBS Securities from 2007 to 2016. Prior to that, he was Managing Director, Global Head of Real Estate Equity Research at Morgan Stanley from 1991 to 2006.

"I have long admired the consistency and dependability of Realty Income's business model and the strength of its team, and I look forward to joining as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. I could not be more excited to work with the team to help develop its future leaders as we continue to leverage the organization's unique platform to drive long-term value for shareholders," said Whyte.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.