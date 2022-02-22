Realty Income Guides FY22 Profit Below Street

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter, Realty Income Corporation (O) issued an outlook for the full year 2022, which is below current Street estimates.

Looking forward, the company now expects net income of $1.08 to $1.25 per share, normalized FFO of $3.88 to $4.05 per share and AFFO of $3.84 to $3.97 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $1.69 per share for 2022.

