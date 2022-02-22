Markets
O

Realty Income Guides FY22 Profit Below Street

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter, Realty Income Corporation (O) issued an outlook for the full year 2022, which is below current Street estimates.

Looking forward, the company now expects net income of $1.08 to $1.25 per share, normalized FFO of $3.88 to $4.05 per share and AFFO of $3.84 to $3.97 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $1.69 per share for 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

O

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular