Realty Income Eyes Growth via Partnerships: Should You Buy or Hold? (Revised)

Realty Income O is widening its growth playbook beyond buying properties with its balance sheet. The net-lease giant is building partnerships that bring in outside capital, open new sectors and spread risk. Recent agreements with Apollo, GIC and Cloud Capital point to a broader real estate platform rather than a landlord funded mainly through public debt and equity.



Investors have responded positively, driving Realty Income’s shares up 16.5% year to date. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 as well as peers Agree Realty Corporation ADC, though it remains behind the 23% gain of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail and 36.3% rise of Curbline Properties Corp. CURB.Trading near its 52-week high, the stock appears to reflect much of the favorable outlook. That price action makes valuation and execution more important from here.



The company offers the features income investors know well, such as monthly dividends, a diversified portfolio and high occupancy. The key question is whether partnerships can lift growth enough to justify the price while protecting its dependable income profile.

Year-to-Date Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Partnerships Create a Wider Growth Lane for Realty Income

Realty Income’s latest venture with Cloud Capital targets hyperscale data centers. The company expects to invest up to $1.4 billion for a 45% stake in a three-asset Northern Virginia portfolio valued at more than $6 billion, with leases running 15 to 20 years.



The March 2026 Apollo deal is central to Realty Income’s private-capital strategy. Apollo agreed to invest $1 billion for a 49% interest in a joint venture holding about 500 U.S. retail properties. Realty Income retains management responsibility and expects the structure to provide long-term equity at a lower, more stable cost. That can support acquisitions without placing the full funding burden on shareholders.



The GIC relationship adds another path. Its framework exceeds $1.5 billion and includes U.S. build-to-suit logistics projects, a $200 million commitment tied to a Mexican industrial portfolio and an investment in Realty Income’s U.S. Core Plus fund.



These arrangements give Realty Income access to logistics, data centers and private funding pools. The efforts also create management fees and allow the company to pursue deals that might be too large or concentrated to own alone. Moreover, the earlier $800 million preferred-equity investment in Blackstone’s CityCenter real estate shows that Realty Income can structure investments outside standard property purchases.

Strong Operations Support Plan and Dividend Appeal of O

Alongside its partnership strategy, Realty Income’s base business remains healthy. First-quarter 2026 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share rose 6.6% to $1.13, occupancy was 98.9%, and management lifted full-year AFFO guidance to $4.41-$4.44. Investment guidance also increased to $9.5 billion. Its focus on essential retail properties, such as convenience stores, drugstores and grocery stores, continues to generate reliable rental income.



Realty Income’s scale, credit ratings and global sourcing network give it an advantage over its peers when competing for large transactions. It owned 15,571 properties across 92 industries as of March 31, 2026, giving it broad diversification and helping reduce portfolio risk. Its track record of 115 consecutive quarterly dividend increases, along with its membership in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index for having increased its dividend for more than 31 consecutive years, further supports its reputation as a dependable income stock.

Risks Could Slow the Payoff for Realty Income

However, partnership growth adds complexity. Joint ventures reduce direct ownership and can limit control over assets, timing and exit decisions. Data centers bring development, power-supply and tenant-concentration risks that differ from Realty Income’s traditional retail model. The company must also fund sizable commitments while interest rates remain important for REIT valuations.



Moreover, execution matters because the stock has already risen. If projects face delays or acquisition spreads narrow, growth may disappoint. Realty Income’s broader strategy may deliver more opportunities, but it also creates more moving parts.

O’s Estimate Revisions and Valuation

Estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 AFFO per share has inched up slightly, reflecting a balanced view of growth and reduced cost pressures.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, Realty Income stock is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 14.50X, below the retail REIT industry average of 17.23X but above its one-year median. O stock is also currently trading at a reasonable discount compared to its industry peers, Agree Realty and Curbline Properties. This valuation disparity might not be as favorable as it seems. Agree Realty is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 17.33X, while CURB is trading at 24.49X.

The company's Value Score of D suggests that it may not be a bargain at the current levels.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Realty Income: A Sensible Hold for Income Seekers

Realty Income’s partnerships improve growth options, diversify funding and extend the business into logistics, data centers and private capital. Its record high occupancy and dividend remain reasons to own shares.



Still, the stock’s advance has reduced the margin of safety, while joint ventures and newer asset types add execution risks. Also, the stock’s valuation and slower growth outlook limit its appeal as a strong buying opportunity at the current levels.



As such, for the current shareholders, it will be prudent to collect income while watching partnership returns develop. New investors may find entry points after a pullback.



At present, O carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on July 17, 2026, should no longer be relied upon.)

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Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.