Realty Income Drops 9.5% in a Month: Is It a Buying Opportunity Now?

Shares of Realty Income O have come under pressure recently, declining approximately 9.5% over the past month and prompting investors to evaluate whether the dip presents a buying opportunity or signals caution. Known for its steady monthly dividends, the stock has long attracted income-focused investors, making any short-term weakness worth closer examination.



The recent decline appears tied to a mix of broader market volatility and REIT-specific headwinds. Persistent inflation, uncertainty around the timing of interest rate cuts and fluctuations in bond yields have created a challenging backdrop. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have driven periodic spikes in oil prices, adding to inflationary pressures and complicating the rate outlook. For REITs, this environment is particularly challenging, as higher-for-longer rate expectations increase borrowing costs and reduce the relative appeal of dividend yields. Amid this, Realty Income has also underperformed peers like Agree Realty Corporation ADC and NNN REIT, Inc. NNN, as well as the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry and the S&P 500 Composite.



Despite this, the company’s fundamentals remain solid, supported by steady earnings, strategic initiatives and consistent dividend growth. Let’s weigh the positives and concerns to determine whether investors should hold, buy more, or sell and lock in gains.



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Strategic Partnerships Strengthen Growth Visibility for O

Realty Income has been actively reshaping its growth model through strategic partnerships, with the recently announced collaboration with Apollo standing out as a key milestone. Apollo is investing $1 billion for a 49% stake in a joint venture holding about 500 retail assets, generating nearly $140 million in annual rent with approximately a nine-year lease term, structured as permanent equity to enhance capital efficiency.



Realty Income has broadened its partnership with GIC through a programmatic joint venture exceeding $1.5 billion, focused on build-to-suit industrial projects. It has also invested $800 million in preferred equity in Las Vegas CityCenter alongside Blackstone, securing attractive risk-adjusted returns with downside protection and diversifying income streams.

Portfolio Strength and Global Expansion of O

Realty Income’s portfolio remains a key strength, with more than 15,500 properties diversified across tenants and geographies. The company reported an occupancy rate of 98.9% and rent recapture above 100%, highlighting the resilience of its income stream.



Investment activity remains robust, with approximately $2.4 billion deployed in the fourth quarter at a 7.1% initial yield and $6.3 billion for the full year at a 7.3% yield. A significant portion of income is derived from investment-grade tenants, supporting stability. The company’s international expansion, particularly in Europe, continues to provide attractive opportunities, while its entry into Mexico adds further growth potential driven by nearshoring trends.

Dividend Growth Remains a Core Strength for O

Dividend reliability remains central to Realty Income’s appeal. The company recently announced its 134th dividend increase, supported by annual AFFO of $4.28 per share and stable cash flows. While dividend growth has been modest, it reflects a disciplined approach in a higher interest rate environment, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Balance Sheet Supports Growth Ambitions of O

From a financial standpoint, Realty Income remains well-positioned. The company ended 2025 with more than $4 billion in liquidity and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.4. Recent financing activities, including an $800 million senior note issuance, have extended maturities and improved capital flexibility. This strong balance sheet supports continued investment activity while maintaining dividend stability.

A Key Concern for O: Rate Sensitivity and Macro Volatility

Despite its strengths, Realty Income remains exposed to macroeconomic headwinds. The REIT sector is particularly sensitive to interest rate movements, and ongoing uncertainty around inflation and central bank policy continues to weigh on valuations.



Geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East, have added to this uncertainty by driving oil price volatility, which feeds into inflation expectations. This dynamic complicates the outlook for rate cuts and keeps bond yields elevated, creating a challenging environment for REITs. As a result, even fundamentally strong companies like Realty Income may face near-term stock price pressure due to external factors beyond their control.

O's Estimate Revisions and Valuation

Estimate revisions reflect a somewhat mixed trend. Over the past 30 days, estimates for O’s 2026 FFO per share have been revised upward, while those for 2027 FFO per share have also been improved before a minor tweak, indicating a balanced view of growth and cost pressures.



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Valuation-wise, Realty Income stock is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 13.61X, below the retail REIT industry average of 15.54X but ahead of its three-year median. O stock is also currently trading at a reasonable discount compared with its industry peer, Agree Realty Corporation, but ahead of NNN REIT. This valuation disparity might not be as favorable as it seems. Agree Realty is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 16.34X, while NNN REIT is trading at 11.71X.



However, the Value Score of D suggests that Realty Income may not be a bargain at current levels. Still, the company’s strategic investments, consistent dividend growth, underpinned by predictable rental income, keep it appealing for long-term income-oriented investors.

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Conclusion: Hold Realty Income for Now

Realty Income’s recent decline reflects broader macro pressures rather than company-specific weaknesses. Its strong portfolio, expanding global presence, disciplined capital strategy and growing dividend continue to support a stable long-term outlook. However, persistent uncertainty around interest rates, inflation and global economic conditions may limit near-term upside. However, its fundamentals remain solid enough to avoid a sell stance.



Given this balance, as well as estimate revisions and valuation, the most reasonable approach is to hold the stock. Existing investors can continue benefiting from steady income, while potential buyers may want to wait for clearer macro signals or a more attractive entry point.



At present, Realty Income carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.