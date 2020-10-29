Realty Income Corporation (O) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Realty Income Corporation (O) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.234 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased O prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that O has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.81, the dividend yield is 4.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of O was $57.81, representing a -31.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.92 and a 52.13% increase over the 52 week low of $38.

O is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). O's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports O's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .58%, compared to an industry average of -21.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the O Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to O through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have O as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ICF)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund (FFR)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLRE with an decrease of -10.25% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of O at 3.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.