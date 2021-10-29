Realty Income Corporation (O) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2021

Realty Income Corporation (O) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.236 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased O prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.15, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of O was $73.15, representing a -1.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.60 and a 28.33% increase over the 52 week low of $57.

O is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). O's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.99. Zacks Investment Research reports O's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.37%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the o Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to O through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have O as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRI with an increase of 6.58% over the last 100 days. EWRE has the highest percent weighting of O at 3.6%.

