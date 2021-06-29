Realty Income Corporation (O) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Realty Income Corporation (O) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased O prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that O has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.83, the dividend yield is 4.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of O was $67.83, representing a -5.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.84 and a 20.43% increase over the 52 week low of $56.33.

O is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). O's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97. Zacks Investment Research reports O's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.43%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the O Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to O through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have O as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (O)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (O)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (O)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (O)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (O).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWR with an increase of 19.65% over the last 100 days. NETL has the highest percent weighting of O at 7.64%.

