Realty Income Corporation (O) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Realty Income Corporation (O) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased O prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that O has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.37, the dividend yield is 4.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of O was $62.37, representing a -24.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.28 and a 64.13% increase over the 52 week low of $38.

O is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). O's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports O's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.41%, compared to an industry average of -3.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to O through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have O as a top-10 holding:

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBRE)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF (REET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REET with an increase of 22.21% over the last 100 days. RWR has the highest percent weighting of O at 2.66%.

