Realty Income Corporation (O) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Realty Income Corporation (O) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.247 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased O prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $71.9, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of O was $71.9, representing a -3.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.60 and a 26.14% increase over the 52 week low of $57.

O is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). O's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports O's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.07%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the o Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to O through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have O as a top-10 holding:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRI with an increase of 10.19% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of O at 3.92%.

