Realty Income Corporation (O) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Realty Income Corporation (O) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased O prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.97, the dividend yield is 4.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of O was $60.97, representing a -28.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.92 and a 60.45% increase over the 52 week low of $38.

O is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). O's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports O's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.62%, compared to an industry average of -21%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the O Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to O through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have O as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBRE)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 8.16% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of O at 3.4%.

