Realty Income Corporation (O) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Realty Income Corporation (O) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased O prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that O has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.6, the dividend yield is 4.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of O was $68.6, representing a -2.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.05 and a 43.88% increase over the 52 week low of $47.68.

O is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). O's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports O's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.65%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the O Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to O through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have O as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 19.58% over the last 100 days. NETL has the highest percent weighting of O at 8.46%.

