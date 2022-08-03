Realty Income Corp. Reports Climb In Q2 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $223.21 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $124.48 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 74.9% to $810.42 million from $463.30 million last year.

Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $223.21 Mln. vs. $124.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q2): $810.42 Mln vs. $463.30 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.14 to $1.27

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.