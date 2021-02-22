Realty Income Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $117.93 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $129.30 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $297.65 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $418.08 million from $397.53 million last year.

Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $297.65 Mln. vs. $281.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $418.08 Mln vs. $397.53 Mln last year.

