Realty Income Corp. Q3 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $219.57 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $135.00 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.9% to $837.27 billion from $489.89 billion last year.

Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $219.57 Mln. vs. $135.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $837.27 Bln vs. $489.89 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.07 to $1.15

