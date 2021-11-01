Realty Income Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $135.0 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $22.9 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $356.8 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $491.9 million from $404.6 million last year.

Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $356.8 Mln. vs. $282.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $491.9 Mln vs. $404.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 to $3.60

