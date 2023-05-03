Realty Income Corp. Q1 income in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) announced a profit for first quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $225.02 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $199.37 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $944.40 million from $807.34 million last year.

Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $225.02 Mln. vs. $199.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $944.40 Mln vs. $807.34 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.22 to $1.32

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.