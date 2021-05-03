Realty Income Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $95.9 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $146.8 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $318.2 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $442.8 million from $414.3 million last year.

Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $318.2 Mln. vs. $297.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q1): $442.8 Mln vs. $414.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.26 to $3.34

