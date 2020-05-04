Realty Income Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $146.8 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $110.9 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $297.2 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $414.3 million from $354.4 million last year.

Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $297.2 Mln. vs. $248.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.88 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $414.3 Mln vs. $354.4 Mln last year.

