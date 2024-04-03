Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) ended the recent trading session at $52.77, demonstrating a -0.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 1.19% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.03, marking a 5.1% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.16 billion, up 22.3% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.16 per share and a revenue of $4.74 billion, representing changes of +4% and +16.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. Realty Income Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.92, so one might conclude that Realty Income Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that O currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.34 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

