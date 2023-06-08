Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $60.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $964.29 million, up 18.99% from the year-ago period.

O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.05 per share and revenue of $3.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.32% and +16.89%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.44.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 3.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.