Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the latest trading day at $56.12, indicating a -1.91% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 0.9% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.01, signifying a 1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.07 billion, indicating a 20.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher within the past month. At present, Realty Income Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Realty Income Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.25.

We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 2.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry stood at 3.22 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

