Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $59.83, moving -1.51% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 8.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from O as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2020. In that report, analysts expect O to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $408.31 million, up 9.1% from the year-ago period.

O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.6% and +10.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for O. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher within the past month. O is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, O currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.73.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 5.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 6.06 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Realty Income Corporation (O): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.