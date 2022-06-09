Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $66.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $814.89 million, up 75.52% from the year-ago period.

O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $3.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.91% and +57.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. Realty Income Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Realty Income Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.48.

We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 4.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

