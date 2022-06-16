Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $64.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.09% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 5.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 10.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $809.49 million, up 74.35% from the year-ago period.

O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $3.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.91% and +56.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Realty Income Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.82.

Investors should also note that O has a PEG ratio of 4.68 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

