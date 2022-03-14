Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $64.88, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.17% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $686.02 million, up 54.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.47% and +49.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.61. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.17.

It is also worth noting that O currently has a PEG ratio of 3.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.