Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the latest trading day at $49.28, indicating a -0.65% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 1.31% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Realty Income Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1, signifying a 2.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.04 billion, reflecting a 23.72% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $4.06 billion, indicating changes of +2.3% and +21.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Currently, Realty Income Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.37 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.

It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.47. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.45.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.