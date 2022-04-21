Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $74.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Realty Income Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $761.18 million, up 71.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $3.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.75% and +50.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.01 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.69, so we one might conclude that Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 3.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.