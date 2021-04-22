Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $69.08, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 8.96% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from O as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect O to post earnings of $0.85 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $430.41 million, up 3.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.65% and +8.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for O. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. O currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, O is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.52, which means O is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 5.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

