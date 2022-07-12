Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $69.36, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 10.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $809.49 million, up 74.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $3.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.91% and +56.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower within the past month. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.69, so we one might conclude that Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 5.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

