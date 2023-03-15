Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $63.06, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Realty Income Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $886.63 million, up 9.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion, which would represent changes of +4.08% and +8.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. Realty Income Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.28, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 5.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

