Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $77.10, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.79% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

O will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, up 2.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $374.14 million, up 10.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.13% and +11.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for O. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. O is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, O is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.31.

Investors should also note that O has a PEG ratio of 6.07 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.65 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

