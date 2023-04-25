Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $62.04, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.58% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.27% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 3.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $899.87 million, up 11.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $3.68 billion, which would represent changes of +4.59% and +10.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Realty Income Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.04.

It is also worth noting that O currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

