Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $62.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 11.47% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

Realty Income Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $829.93 million, up 68.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.92 per share and revenue of $3.31 billion, which would represent changes of +9.19% and +58.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.69, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 4.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Realty Income Corporation (O): Free Stock Analysis Report



